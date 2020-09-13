Gonzaga cancels in-person classes and activities amid hazardous air quality in Spokane

An Air Quality Alert on the university's website says in-person instruction and activities are suspended Monday due to hazardous air quality.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has canceled in-person classes and activities Monday due to hazardous air quality in Spokane, according to an Air Quality Alert on the University's website.

The university instructed faculty to get in touch with students about whether students would continue remotely amid the closure.

The dining hall will remain open while the library will operate on a modified schedule.

The university wrote that it expects normal campus activities to continue Tuesday when air quality is expected to improve.

The Spokane Regional Health District issued a public safety alert warning residents to stay indoors due to poor air quality on Saturday, recommending no one go outside until the hazardous air improved.

Spokane has seen some of it's highest Air Quality Indexes ever from wildfire smoke over the past two days, with the AQI registering over 500, which is the end of the air quality scale.

"This is an unprecedented number for us," said Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Communications and Outreach Coordinator Lisa Woodard.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz explained that fine particulate matter in the air can cause small particles to get into the lungs, causing inflammation that can impact every organ in a person's body.

"Everyone is going to have effects if they're out taking in this very, very dirty air with fine particles," Lutz said.