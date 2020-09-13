Coeur d'Alene, Mead school districts monitoring air quality ahead of first day of school

Moscow School District has already canceled classes on Monday and Freeman is beginning entirely online due to poor air quality.

Students around the Inland Northwest are set to begin school Monday, whether online or in person.

Air Quality around the Inland Northwest has ranged from unhealthy to hazardous since Saturday, as wildfire smoke from fires all along the west coast blew into the area.

Coeur d'Alene and Mead school districts both say they're monitoring the air quality ahead of their first days of school, as some students prepare to return in-person.

Freeman School District Announced it would begin the year entirely online due to poor air quality. The school district initially intended on starting with some in-person instruction.

Moscow School District has already canceled classes Monday due to unhealthy air quality.

Spokane Public Schools hasn't made a statement as to whether the air quality will impact the first day of distance learning on Monday.

Check below for the latest decisions from school districts around the Inland Northwest:

Coeur d'Alene School District:

Students with last names beginning with the letters A-K are set to begin in-person instruction in Coeur d'Alene Monday.

The district hasn't made any concrete decisions about canceling school on Monday due to poor air quality but has said it plans to make sure students remain inside during recess and for PE, or any other traditional outdoor activities, according to Scott Maben with the Coeur d'Alene School District.

Mead School District:

The Mead School District is monitoring the Air Quality Index and "considering our options in regards to tomorrow's first day of school," according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

Mead is asking parents to monitor their phones and emails for a final decision on whether school will move forward Monday as planned.

Spokane Public Schools:

Spokane Public Schools are set to begin distance learning on Monday. The school district hasn't made any announcements as to whether or not the hazardous air quality will interfere with those plans.

Private and Charter School Closures:

Windsong School in Spokane

Moscow Charter School