FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A large wildfire has burned an estimated 5,000 acres about 1.5 hours away from Spokane.

Franklin County Fire District 3 tweeted about the fire on Tuesday morning, adding that it is burning between Mesa and Connell along Highway 395.

The fire department said no evacuations have been announced and no homes are damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Spokane and North Idaho residents saw smoky skies after the fire began burning on Monday evening. The National Weather Service said gusty winds blew smoke from the fire into the region.

Air quality in Spokane has fluctuated between good and moderate in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The fire closed Highway 395 near Highway 17 on Monday night but the road has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

