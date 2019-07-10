SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Hundreds of Lime bikes and scooters were charred during a fire on late Sunday night at a warehouse in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department said on Monday that the bikes and scooters are likely destroyed.

Crews told KREM’s Nicole Hernandez on Monday that the building houses Lime bikes and scooters in need of maintenance when they are broken.

A woman employed as a Lime juicer says she starts her day at the warehouse to help deploy the bikes and scooters, adding that there were four that should have been in use on Monday. She added that scooters and bikes are also charged at the warehouse.

Firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire in the 500 block of East Mallon Ave. at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. A 911 caller reported black and grey smoke coming from the building.

When an engine arrived at the scene on Sunday night, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire at the warehouse.

Crews initially struggled to gain access to the property and dealt with free-flowing natural gas at the front of the structure, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Crews told Hernandez on Monday that the fire spread to two other businesses to the east of the warehouse. Power was cut to the area but has since been restored to all buildings except the businesses that were burned.

A total of 21 firetrucks and command vehicles carrying approximately 50 firefighters responded to the fire. Crews with the City of Spokane Fire Department also helped fight the fire.

Fire crews do not have an estimate of the cost of the damages. The exact cause is still pending an investigation by the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

