Fire burning near Deep Lake prompts Level 2 evacuations

The fire is estimated to be around six acres.

NORTHPORT, Wash. — A fire burning near Deep Lake has prompted Level 2 evacuations for the surrounding areas east of Northport.

Level 2 evacuations means get ready to go.

According to Stevens County Emergency Management, the fire is burning 6 acres of brush and is considered to be fast moving. The fire is burning on the west side of Deep Lake.

It is burning steep terrain and there are a lot of fuel sources. There is a strike team with dozer on scene, according to Stevens County Emergency Management.