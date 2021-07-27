x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Fire burning near Deep Lake prompts Level 2 evacuations

The fire is estimated to be around six acres.
Credit: Stevens County Emergency management

NORTHPORT, Wash. — A fire burning near Deep Lake has prompted Level 2 evacuations for the surrounding areas east of Northport.

Level 2 evacuations means get ready to go.

According to Stevens County Emergency Management, the fire is burning 6 acres of brush and is considered to be fast moving. The fire is burning on the west side of Deep Lake. 

It is burning steep terrain and there are a lot of fuel sources. There is a strike team with dozer on scene, according to Stevens County Emergency Management.

This is a developing situation and we will provide updated when we receive them.

Related Articles