Fire crews said residents that live between Hazard Road, Austin, and North to Ballard Road to leave immediately.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations have been issued for a fire burning off of Highway 395 near Mead, Wa., according to the Spokane County Fire District 4.

Level 3 means go now.

Fire officials say the fire is burning an estimated 100 acres with smoke visible in the sky.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

