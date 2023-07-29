Level 3 evacuations issued for Okanogan County Eagle Bluff Fire

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the fire's burned an estimated 5,000 acres.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire burning in Okanogan County has resulted in Level 3 evacuations on both east and west sides of State Route 97 near the border of Oroville.

The fire, known as the Eagle Bluff Fire, has burned an estimated 5,000 acres as of 10:47 p.m. on Saturday evening. According to Okanogan County Emergency Management (OCEM), a Red Cross Shelter has been set up at Oroville High School at 1008 Ironwood St in Oroville.

So far 27 people are at the shelter.

Evacuees should leave south of Oroville. OCEM says people needing shelter for their animals can go to the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds. The address is 12 Rodeo Rd in Tonasket.

The fire also crossed the border into Canada, where it's being called the Lone Pine Creek Fire.

OCEM said the fire's calm down since it started Saturday afternoon, but it remains very active.

State mobilization's been authorized for this fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Red Cross officials said assistance at the shelter will include food, cots and other urgent needs. However, they're encouraging evacuees to bring the following for each family member: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items.

The Red Cross also recommends special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas & toys, should also be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

