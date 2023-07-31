Level 3 evacuations issued for 2nd alarm wildfire in Cheney

Two structures are immediately threatened by the West Hallett fire but a total of five structures are currently threatened.

CHENEY, Wash. — Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been issued for a 2nd alarm wildfire on Scribner Road in Cheney.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), the West Hallett fire is currently five acres. NIFC reports that Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for Plymouth Road, Mayflower Road and Dorset Road south of Hallet Road. All of West 5th Avenue is also under a Level 3 evacuation.

According to a post from the Spokane County Fire District 3, roadblocks are in place at Cheney-Spokane Road in the 6000 block area. Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

This fire is reported as a 2nd alarm fire. Two structures are immediately threatened by the fire. A total of five structures are currently threatened.

Three fire engines and one air response unit are responding to the fire.

Just off of Cheney Spokane Highway but it sounds like it’s near Hallet Road @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/8MLrQDG4qh — Dave Somers (@DaveSomers) July 31, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

