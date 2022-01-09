Boulder Mountain Fire | Crews responding to 3,000 acre wildfire, Level 3 evacuations in place

The fire was discovered on Aug. 31 around 6 p.m., officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUSICK, Wash. — Crews are currently responding to a 3,000-acre wildfire burning in Boulder Mountain in Cusick.

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, Level 3 (GO!) evacuations are in place west of Highway 20 near Locke. DNR says there are mostly campgrounds in that area. No air support has been scheduled at this time. Additional resources are on their way, DNR says.

In the meantime, a red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Hot, dry and unstable weather conditions are expected for Friday and Saturday. The warning will be in effect from noon Friday, Sept. 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.