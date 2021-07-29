Pioneer Fire burning near Priest River prompts evacuations, road closures

Road closures are at Mundy Lane and Saddler Creek and Highway 57, according to the Bonner County Emergency Management.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A fire is burning in Priest River and has prompted evacuations and road closures in the Bodie Canyon area.

The Pioneer Fire has closed Mundy Lane and Saddler Creek and Highway 57, according to the Bonner county Emergency Management. There are evacuations issued evacuations for residents north of the 900 block of Bodie Canyon Rd.

The fire is burning nearly 200 acres and is three miles northwest of Priest River.

Bonner County Emergency Management volunteers will be helping staff the Priest River Community Church for shelter. The Newport Rodeo Grounds is available for livestock shelter. They advise to bring water troughs and that people will be responsible for taking care of their animals.