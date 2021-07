Level 3 evacuations are in place for the area of Drum Road and Cottonwood Road.

WELLPINIT, Wash. — A new fire is burning in Stevens County on the Spokane Tribe of Indians Reservation.

The fire is burning on Drum Road in Wellpinit.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for the area of Drum Road and Cottonwood Road. This means people in the area should get out now. A shelter is set up at Wellpinit High School.

It’s unclear how big the fire is and if it’s damaged any property.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.