2 elderly residents taken to hospital after house fire in Spokane Valley

The smoke in the house was so bad that they couldn't see the exit.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A single-family home off east 8th St. in Spokane Valley caught fire at 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two residents were in the home when the fire started and were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

According to Spokane Valley Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Treffry, the residents were tapped in the home and couldn't see the exit because the smoke was so dark and thick.

Treffry said neighbors heard screams for help and tried to enter the home to help them, but the front door was locked.

Treffrey said he thinks a window in the home broke, which allowed for smoke to clear and vision of the exit to appear.