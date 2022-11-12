Police: 1 dead, 1 injured and 2 people missing after Warden canoe accident

A father and his three sons went fishing at the Seep Lakes at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge, south of SR 262, when their canoe capsized before Friday night.

WARDEN, Wash. — One child is dead, one is in the hospital, and a father and brother are still missing following a canoe accident on Friday.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the 32-year-old father from Othello and his three sons, ages 6, 8, and 10, went fishing on one of the Seep lakes at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge, south of SR 262.

According to GCSO, their canoe capsized sometime before Friday night. The 10-year-old boy made it to shore, but the father and two siblings did not resurface.

The family became concerned when the group did not return and went searching for them. When the family arrived, they found the ten-year-old along the shore. That's when they called 911 for help, just before 11 p.m.

Fire rescue and officers arrived at the scene and took the 10-year-old boy to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for treatment. Rescue crews recovered the body of the 8-year-old boy, and a body recovery operation is underway to find the father and the 6-year-old son as of Saturday morning.

The family's name will be withheld until the recovery operations are done.

As of Saturday at 11:49 a.m., the Columbia Basin Dive Rescue is searching on the water, and a drone is also scanning the water and shoreline.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

