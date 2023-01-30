Walla Walla Fire Department and gas crews responding to ruptured gas line at Touchet and Rose

Residents impacted by the rupture have been evacuated. At this time, it's not known how long it will be before gas is restored to residents in the area.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla fire and gas crews are responding to a ruptured gas line in the vicinity of Touchet and Rose.

At this time, barricades have been placed at Issacs and Touchet, as well as at Rose and Main. Residents impacted by the rupture have been evacuated.

According to Walla Walla County Emergency Management, gas crews estimated they will be at the scene another 4-5 hours. At this time, it's not known how long it will be before gas is restored to residents in the area.

