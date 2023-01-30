Spokane City Council to vote on $2.8 million homelessness grant

The funding from the Department of Commerce would be used to help people out of homelessness through the state's Right of Way initiative.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is set to approve a nearly $2.8 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC). The grant will help people out of homelessness through the state's Right of Way initiative.

DOC made funds available last July to assist in moving people experiencing homelessness out of encampments and into temporary or permanent housing. Spokane City Council recently received a contract stating DOC will award the city $2,806,625 of those funds.

The money will be distributed in the following way:

$2 million to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC), currently managed by the Salvation Army

$656,625 to Housing Navigators for Rapid Re-housing

$150,000 to United Way for Diversion

According to the city council agenda, these funds will "align with the current 5-year strategy to end homelessness."

The next city council meeting is set for Monday, January 30, at 6 p.m. City council meetings can be watched online through this link.

