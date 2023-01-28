Spokane Valley deputies arrest armed man in Walmart

Law enforcement detained a man accused of trying to light clothes and a car on fire, as well as causing panic in the Spokane Valley Walmart.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man Saturday morning after he attempted to light a vehicle and clothing on fire.

According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a call came in reporting the suspect. The department said he was reportedly armed with a handgun, a knife, a baseball bat and other store merchandise while acting erratically and threateningly inside the busy store.

It was later found the suspect was not armed with a gun, but a handheld torch.

According the SVPD, there were other calls for reports of a man acting erratically, jumping on a vehicle and attempting to set it on fire.

People near the incident managed to remove burning clothing from underneath the vehicle.

Other reports stated the man was armed with a handgun.

Deputies contacted the suspect inside the store, where he was armed with a large kitchen knife, baseball bat, batting helmet, and a pole.

According the SVPD, the man refused to drop the weapons in his hands and was eventually tased several times.

The man was disarmed and safely taken into custody.

SVPD said at some point the suspect stabbed himself in the leg and was provided with immediate medical attention after his arrest.