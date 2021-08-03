List: unhealthy air quality forces closures throughout Spokane

Some closures include Riverfront Park activities, Spokane pools and the Garland Summer Market.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The air quality in Spokane remains in the "unhealthy" category on Tuesday, marking the fourth day in a row with poor air quality.

Depending on the winds and wildfire activity, air quality could occasionally worsen and may still reach the AQI-Unhealthy range at various times on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

Because of the poor air quality, there are many closures in Spokane in order to keep people safe. Those closures include:

Riverfront Park attractions:

The Numerica Skate Ribbon, Numerica SkyRide, Pedal Kart rentals, and the Sky Ribbon Café will be closed Tuesday due to poor air quality.

Spokane Aquatic Centers:

City of Spokane aquatic centers are closed for morning activities on Monday and Tuesday due to the poor air quality, according to the city's Parks and Recreation department. This comes after pools were also closed over the weekend. Pools that are closed today are A.M. Cannon, Comstock, Hillyard, Liberty, Shadle, and Witter Aquatic Centers.

Riverfront Eats:

Riverfront Eats will also be closed on Tuesday according to Riverfront Spokane's Twitter post. They would have featured Mixed Plate, Mary Lou's, Tacos Camargo, Daily Bread, Island Style, Skewers. the next Riverfront Eats will be held on August 10.

Pilates at the clock tower:

Riverfront Park also tweeted saying they would be canceling Pilates at the clock tower which is typically Tuesdays at the clock tower meadow.

Kendall Yards' Night Market:

Kendall Yards' Instagram posted that they would not be having their market on Wednesday due to the air quality. The post says they will reopen next week.

Garland Summer Market:

Garland Summer Market posted on their Facebook that they would be closing their Summer Market on Tuesday to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Camp Reed: