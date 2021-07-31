Air quality becomes 'Unhealthy' and forces Spokane pools to close

Pools that are closed today are A.M. Cannon, Comstock, Hillyard, Liberty, Shadle, and Witter Aquatic Centers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon, the air quality reached the category "Unhealthy". This air quality means that everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. , according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. In this category, it is a scale from 151 to 200, as of 3:30 its at 158.

Wildfire smoke has created hazy and smoky skies. There are several fires in the Inland Northwest creating a field of smoke. Some of these fires include the Sherwood fire, Hardesty Valley fire, and pioneer fire.

The air quality has caused pools across Spokane to close, according to Ryan Casey an employee at A.M. Cannon Aquatic Center.

Casey said that they will close the pools if the air quality gets above 150 AQI. He said they had to close the pool two weeks ago for the same reason.

Pools that are closed today are A.M. Cannon, Comstock, Hillyard, Liberty, Shadle, and Witter Aquatic Centers.

In Idaho, the air quality near Coeur d'Alene is also in the "unhealthy" category, according to AirNow.