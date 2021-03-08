3 things to know Tuesday

Unhealthy air quality sticks around, today is the last day to vote in the Spokane County primary and Multicare will require employees to get vaccines this fall.

The air quality in Spokane remains in the "unhealthy" category on Monday, marking the third day in a row with poor air quality in the city.

Winds are bringing wildfire smoke currently banked against the Cascades into the Spokane area as shifting winds also bring additional smoke from the north, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. Though conditions could begin to improve Tuesday afternoon, current models suggest the vast pool of smoke over the region could take a while to disperse. Depending on the shifting winds and ongoing wildfire activity, air quality may reach well into the unhealthy range through Tuesday. Read more

Spokane County voters will narrow down the field of candidates for local political office during Washington state's 2021 primary election.

The first ballot counts will take place on Aug. 3, 2021. A handful of key races are up for vote. For races, the primary election narrows down races to the top two candidates for the November general election. Races with more than two candidates will see candidates eliminated in this election. Read more

MultiCare will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall.

According to MultiCare’s Inland Northwest media relations manager Kevin Maloney, most of the staff is already vaccinated but they will continue to offer vaccine education to all employees.

Maloney also said that they will treat this vaccine similarly to the flu vaccine, which has been a condition of employment for several years. Read more