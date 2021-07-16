Two people rescued from Spokane River after inner tube hits rock

Witnesses called 911 after the two adults were calling out for help. They eventually were able to cling to a rock in the middle of the river.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two adults were rescued from the Spokane River after their inner tube struck a rock and ejected them into the river on Friday.

The two Spokane-area residents were in the river by the Downriver Golf Course when the rock collision happened.

Witnesses called 911 after the two adults were calling out for help. They eventually were able to cling to a rock in the middle of the river.

The Spokane Fire Department was able to locate the pair and deployed a water rescue task force. The fire department was able to get to them by using kayaks and special equipment.

The two adults were able to be removed from the river and neither person required extensive medical treatment.

Both individuals wore life vests and were able to latch on to rocks until help arrived.

The Spokane Fire Department wants to remind others to keep in mind a few basic safety guidelines: