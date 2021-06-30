Neighbors report 2 found dead in Spokane apartments suffered heat-related stress symptoms

Authorities were unable to definitively confirm the cause of death for two people who died at the New Washington Apartments on Wednesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors reported to the Spokane Fire Department that two people found dead in a Spokane apartment building on Wednesday morning were suffering some symptoms of heat-related stress, according to City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington.

This comes as a historic heat wave slams the Northwest. In the coming days, temperatures will continue to soar to record highs in Washington, Idaho and much of the West Coast. Spokane hit 109 degrees on Tuesday, an all-time record high for the city.

According to Coddington, personnel with Spokane Fire responded to the New Washington Apartments building at 327 W. Second Ave. in Spokane at 8:25 a.m. A man in his 70s and a person of unknown age and gender were found dead in neighboring units, he said.

Coddington and a spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department were not able to definitively confirm that the two deaths were heat-related. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release a cause and manner of death for the victims.

The two people were found dead in upper-floor apartments in the building, Coddington said. It's unclear if air conditioning units were in the apartments but they weren't turned on if they were present, he added.

Spokane Fire has responded to approximately three dozen medical calls regarding heat-related concerns since Saturday, June 26, according to Coddington. About half of those people were taken to area hospitals for further care.

Coddington is urging the public to make use of cooling centers throughout the Spokane area, including those located at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park, Spokane Public Libraries, Spokane Transit Authority Plaza and the Northtown Mall. Hours for the City of Spokane's cooling centers have expanded to 8 p.m. A full list of cooling centers in the Spokane area is available on KREM's website.

Doctors have also warned people to look out for signs of heat illness amid record-high temperatures.

Dizziness, nausea, headaches and muscle cramps are all signs of heat illness. Doctors say if you experience any of those symptoms, try to cool down your body by taking a cold shower, removing tight clothing, or slowly drinking a cold beverage. If the symptoms don't go away or get worse, contact a doctor or medical professional or call 911.

The following graphic from the Spokane Regional Health District explains the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke: