Train vs. car crash kills 3 in Bonner County

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened around 11:14 am Saturday at the railroad crossing near North Boyer Road and Selle Road near Sandpoint.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Three people died after their car was hit by a train in Bonner County on Saturday.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened around 11:14 am at the railroad crossing near North Boyer Road and Selle Road, north of Sandpoint. ISP said the southbound freight train hit a Subaru that failed to yield.

The crash forced the car off the road, where it overturned.

Officials say three of the four people inside the car died at the scene, including a 37-year-old man from Sagle, 31-year-old Sagle woman and a juvenile.

ISP said both adults and one child died from the impact.

An ambulance took the surviving passenger, also a juvenile, to a hospital. Officials say they were then flown by Life Flight to Spokane.

All four people in the Subaru had seatbelts on, said ISP.

The train operators were not harmed.

