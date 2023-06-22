Idaho Supreme Court rules in favor of banning firearms during the Festival at Sandpoint’s summer music series

The ruling affirmed a First District Court ruling that found the Festival at Sandpoint has the right to set rules for those entering the Memorial Field.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court decision on a lawsuit challenging a ban on firearms during the Festival at Sandpoint’s summer music series.

The ruling, which was issued Thursday morning, affirmed a First District Court ruling that found the Festival at Sandpoint has the right to set rules for those entering Memorial Field during the two weeks it leases the field for the summer music series. Among those requirements is a ban on attendees possessing weapons inside the venue.

Scott Herndon, Jeff Avery, Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, Inc., and Second Amendment Foundation, Inc. had filed the lawsuit against the city of Sandpoint and Festival of Sandpoint, Inc. case.

In arguing before the Idaho Supreme Court, Caldwell attorney Donald Kilmer, representing Herndon, Avery and the two Second Amendment groups, said the city is the guardian of the public's property and cannot arbitrarily give rights associated with them away.

To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

