Coeur d'Alene city says no plans to kill Canadian geese

A city spokesperson said there aren't many geese currently on city grounds, as they usually move on from beaches and parks when people arrive.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Canada geese in Coeur d'Alene won't face being euthanized as the others in the extended gaggle were recently in Sandpoint.

Bill Greenwood of the Parks Department said the birds' population in Coeur d'Alene is not as significant as it was in Sandpoint, which led USDA Wildlife Services to round up and euthanize an estimated 150 on June 23 under a statewide degradation permit in a plan approved by Mayor Shelby Rognstad.

"They've got a bigger problem than we do," he said.

The action in Sandpoint was criticized by some, while others said it was necessary as the geese population has, for decades, left poop all over City Beach, caused disturbances and, in general, been a major nuisance.

Other, nonlethal means to drive the geese away proved ineffective.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

