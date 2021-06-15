Tiny home resort to open along Idaho's St. Joe River

Riverside Landing on the Joe includes six tiny home units, each with nearly 400 square feet and able to accommodate up to six adults.

ST MARIES, Idaho — A new resort featuring homes along the St. Joe River outside St. Maries is scheduled to open July 1, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

“The St. Joe River offers many recreational opportunities as well as a place to get away from life’s craziness,” said Aaron Nelson, guest services coordinator for Riverside Landing on the Joe. “We’ve created a North Idaho destination that is affordable and relaxing.”

Each unit is furnished with beds, a sofa bed, and a kitchen.

They also offer an outdoor living area with a gas grill and patio. A short walk will lead guests to the community meeting area.

Riverside Landing on the Joe was conceived by owners Troy and Aubree Lozano of Plummer and Ben and Nikki Fuller of Bellingham, Wash.

“When we first came here, we were amazed by the Joe’s beauty,” Troy Lozano said. “Then we learned how close it is to so many other attractions, including the Emerald Creek Garnet Area, Heyburn State Park, Coeur d’Alene and historic Wallace.”

Riverside Landing on the Joe, 88840 State Highway 3, has a wastewater incineration system that processes sewage into a small amount of sterile ash for disposal off-site, according to a press release.

For more info, visit www.relaxonthejoe.com, 208-278-6020 or stay@relaxonthejoe.com