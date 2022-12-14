Fairchild Airman found dead in Stevens County area

Fairchild Air Force Base (FAFB) said Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa "was found deceased" in Stevens County on Tuesday.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A Fairchild Airman was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday.

Fairchild Air Force Base (FAFB) said Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa "was found deceased" in Stevens County. The airman's cause of death is still under investigation at this time.

“On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family,” Col. Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander, said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy today; please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

Local authorities and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are currently working to determine the airman's cause of death. KREM 2 has reached out to FAFB for more information but has not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

