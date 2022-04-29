Former Fairchild airman sentenced to 16 months in prison for Manito Park attacks and other offenses

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Fairchild airman has plead guilty to numerous sexual assault charges, including the two assaults that occurred at Manito Park earlier this year.
Devontaye Harden, a former active-duty Air Force member, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, dishonorably discharged from the military and will have to register as a sex offender.
Through a collaborative investigation between SPD and the local Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI), Harden emerged as a suspect to additional incidents, including another assault in the City of Spokane and a previously unsolved abusive sexual assault allegation from December 2021 at Fairchild Air Force Base.