Former Fairchild airman sentenced to 16 months in prison for Manito Park attacks and other offenses

Devontaye Harden was also dishonorably discharged from the military and will have to register as a sex offender.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Fairchild airman has plead guilty to numerous sexual assault charges, including the two assaults that occurred at Manito Park earlier this year.

Devontaye Harden, a former active-duty Air Force member, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, dishonorably discharged from the military and will have to register as a sex offender.