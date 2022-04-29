x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former Fairchild airman sentenced to 16 months in prison for Manito Park attacks and other offenses

Devontaye Harden was also dishonorably discharged from the military and will have to register as a sex offender.

More Videos

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Fairchild airman has plead guilty to numerous sexual assault charges, including the two assaults that occurred at Manito Park earlier this year.

Devontaye Harden, a former active-duty Air Force member, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, dishonorably discharged from the military and will have to register as a sex offender.

Through a collaborative investigation between SPD and the local Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI), Harden emerged as a suspect to additional incidents, including another assault in the City of Spokane and a previously unsolved abusive sexual assault allegation from December 2021 at Fairchild Air Force Base.

>> Download KREM 2's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand 

Related Articles