SpokAnimal not accepting new animals due to positive Parvo test

The shelter won't be taking dogs for 14 days to prevent the spread of Parvo to other dogs at the facility.

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal will not be accepting new dogs into the shelter for the next two weeks due to a Parvo-positive dog at the shelter.

According to a Facebook post, a woman brought a stray dog to the shelter last Tuesday but it was not accepted due to unavailable open kennels. Shelter staff referred her to other facilities, but the next day, the dog was found tied to the shelter's fence.

Despite the extremely limited space, staff brought the dog into the shelter.

On Thursday, the dog was tested for parvo as it was found sick when staff arrived at the facility. The dog tested positive for parvo. Veterinaries had to put the shelter into quarantine for 14 days to make sure no other dogs were compromised or infected.

"We are doing our best to help manage the stray dog issue in our community but we have to step back now and care for the ones we have in our facility," SpokAnimal Executive Director Dori Peck wrote in the post.

Peck said the shelter is still providing food for dogs who need it.

"I know this is a very frustrating situation for all and we are very sorry," Peck said. "To all the kind souls finding dogs, saving them, needing a place for them to go, although we cannot take them, we are able to provide food if needed."

Peck said most updates will be posted on social media for people who need help scanning for a microchip, and any other services the shelter provides.

Canine Parvovirus or 'Parvo' is a very contagious disease that primarily affects puppies and young dogs who are not properly vaccinated. The virus attacks a dog's intestines and immune system, and the disease can be spread by dog-to-dog contact, through feces, people and the environment, according to the Washington Vet Clinic.

For information on how to help the SpokAnimal shelter, email Peck at dori@spokanimal.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

