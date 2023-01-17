Post Fall hosting property tax workshop ahead of City Council meeting

The workshop is similar to ones held in the past, but will include updated figures and pertinent information for the council's newest members.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The city of Post Falls will host a workshop tonight on property taxes and shifting market values at 5 p.m. ahead of the Post Falls City Council meeting that begins at 6, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

The workshop is similar to ones held in the past, but will include updated figures and pertinent information for the council's newest members. It will be held in the basement conference room of Post Falls City Hall, 408 N. Spokane St.

The meeting to follow will include public comment windows on three items — a budget amendment, zoning approval criteria and a cottage homes ordinance.

The budget amendment encompasses budgeted projects and capital purchases that were unable to be completed in fiscal year 2022 and need to be brought forward this year.

The zoning approval criteria item is in regard to the Post Falls Planning Division's request to amend wording to provide more clarity within zone change review criteria. The proposed criteria was presented to the Post Falls City Council in August 2022 and a workshop was held Nov. 1. Concerns expressed during the November workshop are in the updated draft ordinance.

The cottage homes ordinance, again at the Planning Division's request, would establish performance standards for cottage home residential developments, update definitions and increase the medium-density, single-family lot size. This ordinance includes modifications proposed during the Post Falls Planning and Zoning Commission's December 2022 meeting.

Also on the meeting agenda is a request to approve the water tower pocket park concept and go out to bid for the water tower parking lot. The pocket park concept has been approved by parks staff, as well as the Post Falls Parks and Recreation Commission. The park is planned for the corner of North Spokane Street and McReynolds Drive. The park will include bike racks, ADA-compliant routes, art installations, plaza space, terraced steps and natural play elements. The original water tower will remain in place, with an observation deck to be added. This $560,000 project was approved and funded in prior budgets and those funds have been designated in the city’s general fund. The contract is with Welch Comer and Associates.

Finally, city council members will hear a request to approve a consulting services contract for the Q'emiln Well Investigation with T-O Engineers. Major deficiencies were found in the 2022 Idaho Department of Environmental Qualities Sanitary Survey on the Q’emiln domestic water well. This contract will provide consulting services to correct the deficiencies. The scope of work includes assembling/reviewing existing information, previously prepared plans and other relevant data for use during design. A subconsultant will pull the existing pump to video the well. The total fiscal impact will be $21,183, to be paid through the Parks and Recreation budget. If approved, Post Falls Mayor Ron Jacobson will sign the contract.