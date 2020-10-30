Spokane's first Chick-fil-a to open Dec. 1

On social media, Chick-fil-A said the new restaurant on North Newport Highway will open Dec. 1.

SPOKANE, Wash — A long-awaited announcement about the grand opening date for Spokane’s first Chick-fil-A was made Friday.

The restaurant said at the beginning of October they were accepting applications. The available positions include kitchen team member, talent selection coordinator, training coordinator, catering coordinator, brand development coordinator and scheduling coordinator, among others.

Those who are interested can complete an application online.

The operator of the Newport Highway location was also announced on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Ray, a South Carolina native, has worked for Chick-fil-A for nine years. He has a wife and three daughters.

The previous occupants at the future location of Spokane’s first Chick-fil-A on Newport Highway began to move out in February 2020.

KREM reported in September 2019 that the company filed two building permits for a location at 9304 N. Newport Highway. Confusion abounded, though, because the company tweeted on Aug. 30 that it had no immediate plans to open a location in Spokane.

Spokane's ongoing Chick-fil-A saga began in August 2018, when the company's website said a location was "coming soon" to Gonzaga University, which school leaders later denied. The company said an online error was to blame.

Documents on the city’s website say that the current Spokane project will be 4,833 square-feet, with 96 interior seats and 16 patio seats, a playground, and a dual order drive-thru lane with capacity for 28 vehicles.