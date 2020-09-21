Operator of Spokane's first Chick-fil-A is South Carolina native

His name is Ray and he’s worked for Chick-fil-A for nine years. He is from South Carolina and has a wife and three daughters.

SPOKANE, Wash — The operator of Spokane’s inaugural Chick-fil-A was announced on the future restaurant’s Facebook page on Saturday.

His name is Ray and he’s worked for Chick-fil-A for nine years. He is from South Carolina and has a wife and three daughters.

They’ll fit right in here in the Inland Northwest. The post says the family loves the outdoors, exploring national parks together and are “passionate about community and great coffee.”

The Newport Highway location is expected to open in late 2020. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they will begin the hiring process soon. They’ll have more information at the beginning of October.

🐄 Meet the Family 🐄 - We are thrilled to introduce you to our operator Ray, his wife Chafin and their three girls -... Posted by Chick-fil-A North Spokane & Route 2 on Saturday, September 19, 2020

The previous occupants at the future location of Spokane’s first Chick-fil-A on Newport Highway began to move out in February 2020.

KREM reported in September 2019 that the company filed two building permits for a location at 9304 N. Newport Highway. Confusion abounded, though, because the company tweeted on Aug. 30 that it had no immediate plans to open a location in Spokane.

Documents on the city’s website say that the current Spokane project will be 4,833 square-feet, with 96 interior seats and 16 patio seats, a playground, and a dual order drive-thru lane with capacity for 28 vehicles.

The project also includes one access drive to the business from E. Hoerner Street.