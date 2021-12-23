Spokane opening temporary warming shelter ahead of arctic blast

Spokane will open a temporary warming center at the convention center starting on Sunday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With an arctic blast expected in Spokane next week, the city announced plans to open a temporary, short-term warming center.

The drop-in center will be housed at the Convention Center starting Sunday, Dec. 26 at 12 pm. The warming center will be open 24 hours a day. The city said the location will be co-ed and people can bring their pets with them. Meals will also be provided. The center is scheduled to remain open through Sunday, Jan.2 at 12 pm.

Forecast models suggest the Inland Northwest could see temperatures fall to lows not seen in years.

Monday morning will be cold, but Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the heart of the cold weather event. Lows will fall into the single digits both Tuesday and Wednesday morning in Spokane, even colder in some surrounding communities.

The temporary warming center will be available to people and pets experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable people that need a space to warm up. The city said the space will be able to accommodate 150 people, but added that could be scaled.

The city is accepting donations for the warming center. People interested in helping out can donate:

non-perishable food

socks

hats

gloves

hand warmers

Donations can be dropped off at the Cannon Street Shelter at 527 S. Cannon Street.

In addition to the warming center, the Spokane Fire Department will be doing wellness checks on vulnerable people who are out in the cold weather. Libraries will also be open during the day for people who need to warm up.

Homeless camp protest

A group of campers has been protesting for the past few weeks over what they say is a lack of adequate shelter space. The group first held a protest at Spokane City Hall in hopes of encouraging the city to take action in increasing new shelters for those enduring the cold winter months.

After receiving a notice to vacate City Hall, the group moved to a new location along I-90 near Freya. WSDOT issued a notice for the campers to vacate. That notice expired on Monday morning and it's not clear what is next for the camp.

Staying safe in the cold

The city of Spokane shared these tips for staying safe in the cold weather: