Campers in tents at Spokane City Hall given notice to leave by Thursday

The notice to remove property was issued due to growing safety and health concerns within the protest area, a spokesperson for the City of Spokane said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Campers in front of Spokane City Hall protesting what they say is a lack of adequate shelter space in the city have been given notice to leave.

After 48 hours, or by 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, the Spokane Police Department is asking campers to remove their belongings and informing them that any items left behind could be discarded. Brian Coddington, a spokesperson for the City of Spokane, explained the notice to remove property was issued due to growing safety and health concerns within the tent city protest.

Homeless residents and advocates have been camped out in front of city hall since Thursday in hopes of encouraging the city to take action in increasing new shelters for those enduring the cold winter months.

This comes several years after a similar protest outside city hall in December 2018. Demonstrators set up about two dozen tents in front of city hall in late November before Spokane police and city crews cleared the encampment.

Late homeless activist Alfredo Llamedo was one of those who took part in the protest. He was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer during the clean-up process, along with a 20-year-old man.

Organizers have referred to both protests in front of city hall as "Camp Hope."

Coddington said on Monday that low-barrier shelter availability has ranged from 91 to 100 spaces over the past three nights. Low-barrier shelters are facilities that do not require people to be sober or attend chapel. At that time, Coddington said the city had not established a timeline for moving the tents.

However, on Tuesday, Hope House spokesperson Raelynn Barden said the shelter in downtown Spokane has 100 beds for women that have been at full capacity for the last week. On Monday night, staff turned two people away as the shelter was full.