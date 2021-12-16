Campers outside Spokane City Hall plan to move to park as deadline approaches

Campers in downtown Spokane have been told to leave by Thursday morning. The campers are protesting what they say is a lack of shelter space in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Campers in front of Spokane City Hall protesting what they say is a lack of adequate shelter space in the city have been given notice to leave by 9:54 a.m. on Thursday.

Homeless residents and advocates have been camped out in front of city hall for a week in hopes of encouraging the city to take action in increasing new shelters for those enduring the cold winter months.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, about half of the campers from earlier in the week remained at Spokane City Hall, despite overnight snow and the order to vacate.

Protest leaders said they are planning to move the camp to Coeur d’Alene Park in the Browne’s Addition neighborhood after the vacate order takes effect. Jewels Helping Hands, which is one of the organizers of the protest, said they chose the park because of its proximity to downtown as well as access to bathrooms and water.

Demonstrators will be allowed to stay outside City Hall but will need to remove their personal property, including tents and bikes. In the notice issued earlier this week, the City of Spokane told campers to remove their belongings and informed them that any items left behind could be discarded. Brian Coddington, a spokesperson for the City of Spokane, explained the notice to remove property was issued due to growing safety and health concerns within the tent city protest.

"The communication that's been made with those who are out front is related to growing health and safety concerns, and considerations, both for sanitation and garbage issues, but also for the communicable diseases," Coddington said. "So COVID, but also other communicable diseases."

Code enforcement will throw out any garbage left behind, and anyone leaving personal belongings after the deadline can have code enforcement store their property. Coddington said those with property being held by code enforcement will be able to retrieve it for free.

Coddington said the city has added beds through additional shelter space as well as renting out hotel rooms, but those protesting contend it’s not enough.

"I'm moving with Jewels [Helping Hands] to a new location right now and most of them, certain ones are staying behind to finish the protest here and some are going to move to a different location to do another one there," said Shannon Jones, who took part in the protest outside of City Hall.

2018 protest

This comes several years after a similar protest outside city hall in December 2018. Demonstrators set up about two dozen tents in front of city hall in late November before Spokane police and city crews cleared the encampment.

Late homeless activist Alfredo Llamedo was one of those who took part in the protest. He was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer during the clean-up process, along with a 20-year-old man.

Organizers have referred to both protests in front of city hall as "Camp Hope."

Shelter bed availability

Coddington said on Monday that low-barrier shelter availability has ranged from 91 to 100 spaces over the past three nights. Low-barrier shelters are facilities that do not require people to be sober or attend chapel. At that time, Coddington said the city had not established a timeline for moving the tents.

According to Coddington, there were 104 total beds available Wednesday, with 92 of those being low-barrier beds and 36 being for young adults. Twenty were available for households or women with children. Thirty-nine were low-barrier beds for men, while there were no low-barrier beds for women without children.

Coddington also says there's more bed space in the works.

"Mayor Woodward proposed a new low-barrier shelter outside of the downtown core. In that budget was funding for that and the council did approve that as part of the budget on Monday. So, that is something that's coming to us in the next year," Coddington said.

However, on Tuesday, Hope House spokesperson Raelynn Barden said the shelter in downtown Spokane has 100 beds for women that have been at full capacity for the last week. On Monday night, staff turned two people away as the shelter was full.