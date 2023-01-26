Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

The Seattle Met magazine named three Spokane eateries and one Pullman restaurant among the best in the state.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine.

Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.

Gander and Ryegrass is in downtown Spokane, focused on modern Italian dining with a chef's course tasting menu that changes every day. They serve lunch and dinner.

"But whatever the time of day, this just might be the best meal in Spokane," the Seattle Met wrote.

Inland Pacific Kitchen brings the best out of seasonal ingredients and turns them into flavor dishes.

"The creativity is impressive; so is the success rate," the Seattle Met wrote.

They're hidden in a former cracker factory in downtown Spokane, but have the room to bring in customers.

Cochinito Taqueria is a casual spot that delivers inventive taco flavors that combine flavor and technique to deliver the perfect bite.

"Treat each tortilla like a tiny plate. In this case, plates are made of house-blended yellow and white masa, and might support chunks of steelhead al pastor," the Seattle Met wrote.

The Seattle Met also featured the Black Cypress from Pullman. Their simple menu and clean execution of dishes landed them a spot on the list. "This combo of humble perfectionism suits Pullman, and charms visitors," the Seattle Met wrote.

For more restaurants featured, check out the article from the Seattle Met.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.