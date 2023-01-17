Extreme Ski Jor 2023 back in Wallace in February

During the event, competitors race for prizes and glory. This year's prizes include $4,000 in cash.

WALLACE, Idaho — An extreme sport, 'Skijoring,' is returning to the streets of Wallace for the fifth time next month.

Usually, Skijoring involves action-packed competition where a horse and rider pull a skier at a fast pace through a course. But, in Wallace, they take it to a new level, using ATVs instead of horses.

During the Extreme Ski Jor event, competitors race for prizes and show their best tricks. This year's prizes include $4,000 in cash.

Ski Jor 2023 will be held on February 17th, 18th and 19th. To pre-register to compete, visit the Ski Wallace website.

Thousands of people attend the annual and unique Wallace event every year.

During the three days, different competitions will be taking place. Check the list here:

Friday, Feb. 17: Keg jump at 7 p.m.

Keg jump at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb.18: Qualifier 1 p.m.

Qualifier 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19: Finals 1 p.m.

