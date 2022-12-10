Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River

People walking by the Centennial Trail is going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how exactly it got up there.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition.

The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.

Many theories have surged among people walking on the trail about how the bike got up there. Some people said someone might have packed a ladder and climbed up with it. Others said more than one person had to have been involved in getting the bike up there. It is hard to think how someone got the bike in that hard-to-access spot.

How long the bike has been there and how it got up there remains a mystery.

What's your theory?

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.