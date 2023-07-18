Spokane Police looking for missing vulnerable woman

Anne is approximately 5’8” and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Spokane Deaconess Hospital on Tuesday.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is trying to locate a missing vulnerable woman last seen on Tuesday in the area of Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.

According to the police report, 74-year-old Anne was last seen around noon in the area of Deaconess Hospital located at 800 W 5th Ave. Annie suffers from dementia and may be disoriented.

Anne is approximately 5’8” and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue pants.

If you have information about Anne’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call crime check at (509) 456-2233, incident #2023-20141529. If you know Anne’s current location or see her, you’re asked to call 911 and, if you’re able, keep her in sight until first responders arrive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

