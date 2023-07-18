x
Spokane Police looking for missing vulnerable woman

Credit: SPD
Credit: SPD

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is trying to locate a missing vulnerable woman last seen on Tuesday in the area of Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. 

According to the police report, 74-year-old Anne was last seen around noon in the area of Deaconess Hospital located at 800 W 5th Ave. Annie suffers from dementia and may be disoriented.

Anne is approximately 5’8” and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue pants.

If you have information about Anne’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call crime check at (509) 456-2233, incident #2023-20141529. If you know Anne’s current location or see her, you’re asked to call 911 and, if you’re able, keep her in sight until first responders arrive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

 

    

