Stevens County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Spokane man

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a man who has been missing since Friday, July 7.

27-year-old Tyler Keplin was reportedly last seen walking away from a jobsite on Mingo Mountain Road just outside Kettle Falls.

Police say Tyler is from Spokane and doesn't have ties to the area, He also doesn't have a phone or wallet on him. Officials say he is 5'9'' and 200 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black or gray shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police say anyone who sees Tyler should call Stevens County Dispatch at (509) 684-2555.

