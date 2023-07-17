Spokane police searching for missing vulnerable man

65-year-old old Kelly, who goes by "KJ," was last seen leaving Sacred Heart Hospital around 1 p.m. Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable man.

According to SPD, 65-year-old Kelly, who goes by "KJ," was last seen leaving in foot from Sacred Heart Hospital around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say KJ has physical disabilities and is dependent on medication, which he he does not have on him. Since he has an STA bus pass, he could be anywhere in the region.

Police describe KJ as a 6'0'' white man weighing around 225 pounds. He has a long bead, long hair around his sides with a bald spot on top of his head. He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue t-shirt, a flannel shirt, black jeans and black shoes. Officers say KJ may be wearing a black beanie, as he often wears it no matter the weather.

Anyone who sees KJ or has information on where he might be is encouraged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference case #2023-20140828.

