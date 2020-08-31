Spokane Flag Commission to start accepting design ideas for new city flag

The city of Spokane is looking for a new flag. Could you have the next design?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is looking for a new flag, and the Spokane Flag Commission is about to begin accepting design submissions on Sept. 1.

Flag designs will be accepted until midnight on Oct. 1.

Spokane City Council Member Kate Burke first suggested the city adopt a new flag, which the city finally agreed to do in June of last year. The Commission met for the first time in December of 2019.

Previously, the commission hoped to have a new flag ready for unveiling in June of 2021, just in time for Flag Day.

Spokane's flag became a hot topic once again when it was the subject of a viral tiktok made by a Gonzaga student, Bradley Miller. Miller called the flag "an atrocity."

For those that want to submit design ideas for the new flag, the commission asks that they follow these guidelines:

Designs must be inclusive and not contain exclusionary content (political symbols, stereotypes, etc)

No text or gradient colors on the flag, the flag must be single-sided (back is a mirror of the front)

Flag should include colors and symbols of import to Spokane, Spokane citizens, and indigenous peoples

You must have the ability to release your design into the public domain

Be inclusive: Your flag should reflect the diversity of the Spokane community and should pay respectful tribute to the indigenous peoples of the area through use of imagery or colors which are meaningful to the Spokane Tribe. For example, camas flowers, huckleberries, salmon, sturgeon-nose canoes, and tule mat lodges.

Be clean and positive: Flags that are offensive or explicitly exclusionary will not be considered. Avoid stereotypical depictions of peoples and culture. We’re looking for a flag that anyone can appreciate anytime.

Feature icons and/or symbols that will be meaningful to Spokane residents. Natural icons like the sun, lilacs, and the Spokane river have significance in the city’s history. Man-made symbols like “The Joy of Running Together”, the Great Northern Clock Tower, the US Pavilion, and the Skyride Gondola are recognizable to Spokane residents. These are just examples, feel free to be creative, but make sure to stylize and simplify complex designs – abstract shapes work much better in flags.

Be original. Don’t reproduce a pre-existing flag design or try to plagiarize another person’s design as your own.

Each person can submit up to three design ideas for the new flag.

The process for picking the new flag still needs to officially be voted on by the committee but committee chair Joshua Hiller was able to provide a brief explanation of how the process could work.