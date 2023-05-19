Craig T. Nelson visiting Avista Stadium for Father's Day

The Spokane-born-and-raised actor will be at the Spokane Indians game to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Actor Craig T. Nelson is coming back home to visit Avista Stadium on Father's Day to greet fans and throw out the first pitch.

The Spokane-born-and-raised actor will be at the Spokane Indians game on June 18 to sign autographs and take photos with fans. The Spokane Indians will play against the Eugene Emeralds on Father's Day.

"We're thrilled to host a star of Craig T. Nelson's caliber at the ballpark," said Spokane Indians Vice President Otto Klein. "Who better to help us celebrate Father's Day than a Spokane native, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and the patriarch of Parenthood's Braverman clan?"

Nelson graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane before starting his career in acting. Since then, he has landed roles on "Parenthood", "The District" and "The Incredibles". He also won an Emmy for his role in "Coach". Nelson is currently featured on "Book Club: The Next Chapter" and "Young Sheldon".

Doors open at the stadium at 12 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled at 1:05 p.m. For tickets to the game, click here.

