70-year-old woman shot and killed at Spokane County Jail, medical examiner says

The woman allegedly had a knife and was told to back up and drop the blade before the shooting, according to Spokane County Jail Director Mike Sparber.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 70-year-old woman was shot and killed by a corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail on Friday night, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Nancy King. Her cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds and the manner is homicide.

According to a press release from Spokane County, a woman began pounding on the doors of the inner foyer of the jail at about 7:50 p.m. on Friday demanding to speak with Corrections Officers.

Once officers responded and opened the doors to the lobby, the woman came in, brandished a knife and moved aggressively towards the officers. The corrections officer, a sergeant, told the woman to back up and drop it before firing shots, according to Spokane County Jail Director Mike Sparber.

Medical assistance arrived but the woman died of her injuries, Sparber said. He also said it was the first-ever shooting at the county jail.

No other people were injured in the incident, according to the press release.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team is investigating. Washington State Patrol will lead the investigation and the Spokane Police Department will assist, according to the press release.

The Corrections Officer who fired the shots has been put on administrative leave.

Once the SIIR Team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review.