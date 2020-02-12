Two women charged in connection with fatal Emerson Garfield shooting

The shooting happened near Jefferson Street and Northwest Boulevard in Spokane on Wednesday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two women have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

The shooting happened at a house near Jefferson Street and Northwest Boulevard at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Preuninger told KREM. When police arrived at the home on the 2000 block of Northwest Boulevard, they found the male victim with a gunshot wound.

Police who responded to the scene called in Major Crimes to investigate, according to Preuninger.

The two female suspects were booked into the Spokane County Jail following the shooting, Preuninger said.

Jalauna S. Templeton, 18, faces a first-degree manslaughter charge and 20-year-old Brianna L. Schimpf faces a charge of first-degree rendering of criminal assistance.

Preuninger said the suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday.