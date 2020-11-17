Murder suspect wanted more than one month after downtown Spokane stabbing

Spokane police said 36-year-old Garry Norman should be considered "armed and dangerous."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a murder suspect after a downtown Spokane stabbing left one man dead in early October.

Garry Norman, 36, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of Anthony Vornhender on Friday, Oct. 2, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

The victim was found bleeding on the sidewalk in the area of Main Avenue and Division Street, police said. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the stabbing.

The Spokane Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is asking for public's help in finding Norman. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Norman has multiple tattoos, including play cards on his neck, a teardrop under his left eye, and the words "F---" on the knuckles of his right hand and "COPS" on the knuckles of his left, according to Preuninger.

Preuninger said Norman should be considered "armed and dangerous."