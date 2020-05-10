Spokane police search for stabbing suspect after victim collapses in Downtown

Humphreys said the victim managed to walk several blocks toward the STA Plaza before collapsing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are actively searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in downtown Spokane Monday afternoon.

According to Spokane Police Spokesperson Julie Humphreys, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Sprague.

Humphreys said the victim managed to walk several blocks toward the STA Plaza before collapsing. She said his injuries are serious to life-threatening and he was transported to the hospital.

Police are searching for a suspect. Humphreys said it is unclear if the victim knew the suspect due to how early it is into the investigation.