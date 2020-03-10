One dead after stabbing in downtown Spokane, no one in custody

The male victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, Spokane police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is dead after a stabbing in downtown Spokane on Friday night.

Officers with the Spokane Police Department responded to the area of Main Avenue and Division Street downtown for reports of a man bleeding on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from what is believed to be stab wound injuries, police said.

Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for an investigation. It is unknown at this time what led up to the victim being stabbed and no one is in custody, police said.