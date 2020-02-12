COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Airway Heights, Geiger Corrections Centers

Spokane County Detention Services has experienced a "significant uptick in COVID-19 positive cases," according to spokesperson Jared Webley.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Coronavirus outbreaks at two corrections centers in Spokane County have led to more than 100 infections among inmates.

Sixty-four people at the Airway Heights Corrections Center (AHCC) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Washington Department of Corrections. Thirty-seven staff members have also contracted the virus.

A regional care facility at AHCC has capacity for 30 incarcerated individuals, a spokesperson for the DOC told KREM.

Staff have been required to wearing face coverings since April 10, 2020, the spokesperson said. The DOC recently began requiring all departmental staff, contract staff and persons entering all department locations to wear surgical masks, according to a November 6 memo.

The DOC also said it had reported 14 new cases at AHCC on Monday, Nov. 30 that were pending cases, which was then corrected for the sake of transparency.

Geiger Community Corrections Center also reports outbreak

A total of 39 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Geiger Community Corrections Center in Airway Heights, according to Spokane County spokesperson Jared Webley.

Airway Heights Corrections Center is overseen by the Washington Department of Corrections, while Geiger Corrections Center is controlled by Spokane County Detention Services.

One inmate at the downtown facility has also tested positive, Webley said.

"Spokane County Detention Services has experienced a significant uptick in COVID-19 positive cases in the inmate population at the Geiger Community Corrections Center," Webley said.

As of Friday, SCDS was reporting six active COVID-19 cases among inmates at Geiger and six positive cases among staff.

SCDS is working with the Spokane Regional Health District to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 strategy toward containing the virus and "ensuring the safety and welfare of our staff and offender population," Webley said.

New COVID-19 protocols will go into place at the detention center on Monday, Webley said.

Staff will be tested weekly and all non-positive inmates will be tested twice a week. An isolation floor will be set up for all positive inmates to isolate for 10 days. A quarantine area will be set up for all exposed inmates to isolate for 14 days.

Those who have tested positive are showing mild or no symptoms, according to Webley, and the facility is continuing its same sanitation and social distancing protocols. He added that the county is now coordinating with the Spokane Regional Health District daily instead of two to three times a week.