Two Spokane police officers hospitalized after contact with unknown substance

Two officers had to be taken to hospital by ambulance following contact with an unknown substance while responding to a possible overdose.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane Police Department officers are hospitalized after coming into contact with an unknown substance while responding to a possible overdose on Wednesday, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

According to Preuninger, the two officers had responded to a welfare check call on West Fort George Wright at about 12:18 p.m. after a caller reported two people slumped over in a car.

Officers responded and soon requested medical assistance after confirming a possible overdose, Preuninger said, and the officers soon requested ambulances for the two individuals.

While investigating the scene, the officers found an unknown substance in one of the occupant's pockets, according to Preuninger. The officers began experiencing symptoms after apparently being exposed to the substance, including disorientation, paleness and severe sweating, Preuninger said.

One officer self-administered Narcan, while the other was given Narcan shortly after as a precaution, according to Preuninger. Both officers were taken to the hospital and are doing well, Preuninger said, and families have been notified.