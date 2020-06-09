There's a new tip line for information about human trafficking in the Spokane region

If you have any information about human trafficking in the Spokane region, email INLANDWHT@fbi.gov.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There's a new tip line for anyone with information about human trafficking in the Spokane region, according to a release from the Spokane Police Department.

Anyone with information they want to share with the authorities about human trafficking in the Spokane area is encouraged to email INLANDNWHT@fbi.gov.

The tip line is part of a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the "Safe Streets Task Force."