There's a new tip line for information about human trafficking in the Spokane region

If you have any information about human trafficking in the Spokane region, email INLANDWHT@fbi.gov.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There's a new tip line for anyone with information about human trafficking in the Spokane region, according to a release from the Spokane Police Department. 

Anyone with information they want to share with the authorities about human trafficking in the Spokane area is encouraged to email INLANDNWHT@fbi.gov.  

The tip line is part of a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the "Safe Streets Task Force."

The Safe Streets Task Force (SSTF) is a combination of local, state, and federal law enforcement that "specializes in the investigation of unique crimes and criminals that impact our community," according to the release. SSTF focuses on criminal gangs, human trafficking, narcotics distribution, and other types of organized criminal activity.

    

